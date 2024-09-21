Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Enstar Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGR opened at $320.02 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $324.39 and a 200 day moving average of $310.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.66. Enstar Group has a 12 month low of $229.57 and a 12 month high of $348.48.

Get Enstar Group alerts:

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $10.78 EPS for the quarter. Enstar Group had a net margin of 81.31% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The firm had revenue of $159.00 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Enstar Group

About Enstar Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ESGR. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Enstar Group by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,623 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its stake in Enstar Group by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 3,667 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,079,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Enstar Group in the 4th quarter worth $40,397,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Enstar Group by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,937,000 after buying an additional 4,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enstar Group by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,793 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,588,000 after acquiring an additional 2,786 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies and portfolios in run-off in Bermuda and internationally. It engages in the run-off property and casualty; other reinsurance; life and catastrophe; and legacy underwriting businesses; as well as investment activities. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enstar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enstar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.