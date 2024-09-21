Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:ESGR opened at $320.02 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $324.39 and a 200 day moving average of $310.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.66. Enstar Group has a 12 month low of $229.57 and a 12 month high of $348.48.
Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $10.78 EPS for the quarter. Enstar Group had a net margin of 81.31% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The firm had revenue of $159.00 million during the quarter.
Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies and portfolios in run-off in Bermuda and internationally. It engages in the run-off property and casualty; other reinsurance; life and catastrophe; and legacy underwriting businesses; as well as investment activities. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.
