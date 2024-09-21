Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Releases Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.260-0.280 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.360. The company issued revenue guidance of $244.8 million-$246.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $263.6 million. Endava also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 1.410-1.480 EPS.

Endava Trading Down 3.6 %

NYSE DAVA opened at $26.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.62 and a beta of 1.22. Endava has a 12 month low of $24.51 and a 12 month high of $81.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DAVA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Endava from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Endava from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Endava from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Endava from $42.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Endava in a research note on Friday, May 24th. They set a neutral rating and a $33.10 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $42.31.

About Endava

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers ideation and production services in the payments and financial services, telecommunications, media, and technology verticals; and business analysis, data analytics, program management, digital product strategy, private equity value enhancement, IT strategy, architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

