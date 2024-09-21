Elizabeth N. Pitman Purchases 8,087 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Stock

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Free Report) Director Elizabeth N. Pitman acquired 8,087 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.01 per share, for a total transaction of $48,602.87. Following the transaction, the director now owns 76,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,207.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Medical Properties Trust Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:MPW opened at $5.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.93 and a 200 day moving average of $4.74. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of -2.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.28. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.92 and a 12-month high of $6.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.75). The business had revenue of $266.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.53 million. Medical Properties Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Medical Properties Trust Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.56%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -14.41%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. BNP Paribas downgraded Medical Properties Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Colliers Securities upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Medical Properties Trust

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MPW. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 74.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 136,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 58,067 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 497.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 20,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 17,107 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $25,655,000. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

Featured Articles

