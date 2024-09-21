e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twelve have assigned a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $198.80.
ELF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $260.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Monday, July 22nd.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Matrix Trust Co acquired a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 405.9% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
ELF opened at $112.89 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.58. e.l.f. Beauty has a 52 week low of $88.47 and a 52 week high of $221.83.
e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.20. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 23.30%. The company had revenue of $324.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.60 million. On average, equities analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.
e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.
