Dunelm Group (OTC:DNLMY) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Berenberg Bank

Posted by on Sep 21st, 2024

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Dunelm Group (OTC:DNLMYFree Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

OTC DNLMY opened at $15.85 on Tuesday.

Dunelm Group plc retails homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture and beds products, which include bedroom, living room, dining room, and other furniture, as well as bed and mattresses, and sofas and armchairs; bedding products comprising bed linen, dorma, baby and kid’s bedding, and duvets, pillows, and protectors; curtains and rugs; and venetian, roller, roman, vertical, and made to measure blinds.

