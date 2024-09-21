DP Poland (LON:DPP) Earns Not Rated Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their not rated rating on shares of DP Poland (LON:DPP – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.
DP Poland Price Performance
Shares of DPP stock opened at GBX 10.76 ($0.14) on Tuesday. DP Poland has a twelve month low of GBX 6.18 ($0.08) and a twelve month high of GBX 13.50 ($0.18). The company has a market capitalization of £98.76 million, a PE ratio of -1,076.00 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 10.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 10.98.
About DP Poland
