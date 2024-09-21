DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Insider Sells $820,752.54 in Stock

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) insider Robert Chatwani sold 14,799 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.46, for a total transaction of $820,752.54. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,923,684.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Robert Chatwani also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 24th, Robert Chatwani sold 14,799 shares of DocuSign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.17, for a total transaction of $772,063.83.

DocuSign Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ DOCU opened at $57.97 on Friday. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.11 and a 12 month high of $64.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.48, a PEG ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.87 and a 200-day moving average of $56.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $736.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.20 million. DocuSign had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 34.56%. DocuSign’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on DOCU. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.45.

Institutional Trading of DocuSign

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOCU. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 228.8% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 20,110 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,399,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,214,000 after acquiring an additional 417,352 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 119.3% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 739,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,945,000 after acquiring an additional 402,084 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new position in shares of DocuSign during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,700,000. Finally, PGGM Investments raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 36.7% during the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 49,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after acquiring an additional 13,379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

