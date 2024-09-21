Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Tuesday.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $23.89 to $28.33 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Piper Sandler reissued a neutral rating and set a $27.78 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $35.14 to $37.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $33.33 to $34.03 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $31.11 to $33.33 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $46.42.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Performance

NYSE:DECK opened at $150.73 on Tuesday. Deckers Outdoor has a 52 week low of $80.67 and a 52 week high of $184.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.05.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The textile maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $825.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.40 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 40.52% and a net margin of 18.45%. Deckers Outdoor’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor will post 31.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Deckers Outdoor

In related news, Director David Powers sold 140,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total transaction of $3,376,368.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,450,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,756,760.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Deckers Outdoor

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DECK. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 460.0% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 28 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 437.5% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 256.3% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 57 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

