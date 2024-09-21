CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

CVR Partners Stock Performance

UAN opened at $69.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 1.73. CVR Partners has a 12-month low of $60.50 and a 12-month high of $88.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.62.

Get CVR Partners alerts:

CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CVR Partners had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The company had revenue of $132.90 million for the quarter.

CVR Partners Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of CVR Partners

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. CVR Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.69%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UAN. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVR Partners by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 16,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVR Partners during the second quarter valued at about $212,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVR Partners during the first quarter valued at about $506,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVR Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $820,000. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVR Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $256,000. Institutional investors own 43.83% of the company’s stock.

CVR Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CVR Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CVR Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVR Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.