CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Susquehanna

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “positive” rating reissued by research analysts at Susquehanna in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $310.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna’s price target suggests a potential upside of 3.39% from the company’s previous close.

CRWD has been the topic of several other research reports. BTIG Research downgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Guggenheim cut CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Hsbc Global Res raised CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded CrowdStrike from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $380.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, FBN Securities raised shares of CrowdStrike to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.03.

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $299.85 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. CrowdStrike has a 52 week low of $157.59 and a 52 week high of $398.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.97 billion, a PE ratio of 565.75, a P/E/G ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $265.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $312.29.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $963.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.27 million. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 4.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.99, for a total transaction of $3,028,794.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 187,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,157,254.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,077 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.99, for a total value of $3,028,794.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 187,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,157,254.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.01, for a total transaction of $3,900,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,297 shares in the company, valued at $7,136,012.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,577 shares of company stock worth $16,330,609 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

