Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.19), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $894.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.94 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 22.11% and a net margin of 1.77%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Shares of CBRL stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.57. 1,437,268 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 758,856. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 12-month low of $34.88 and a 12-month high of $83.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.10. The company has a market capitalization of $922.94 million, a PE ratio of 15.34, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.42.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s payout ratio is 36.90%.

CBRL has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.57.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of restaurants with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

