Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.19), Briefing.com reports. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 22.11%. The firm had revenue of $894.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of CBRL opened at $41.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.63. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a fifty-two week low of $34.88 and a fifty-two week high of $83.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.10. The firm has a market cap of $922.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.42.

Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store alerts:

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CBRL. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Citigroup decreased their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. StockNews.com raised Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.57.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of restaurants with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.