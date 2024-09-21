Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Core Laboratories from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Core Laboratories from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Core Laboratories from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.00.

Shares of NYSE CLB opened at $18.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $870.93 million, a PE ratio of 21.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.20 and a 200-day moving average of $18.56. Core Laboratories has a 52-week low of $13.82 and a 52-week high of $25.20.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $130.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.85 million. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 5.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Core Laboratories will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.55%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Core Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Core Laboratories by 84.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 1,178.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 19.7% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,713 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. 97.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Core Laboratories Inc provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock and reservoir fluid samples to enhance production and improve recovery of crude oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

