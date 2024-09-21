COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP) & Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) Head to Head Contrast

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT – Get Free Report) and COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Ashford Hospitality Trust and COPT Defense Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ashford Hospitality Trust 2.25% -10.52% 0.82% COPT Defense Properties -15.75% -7.52% -2.71%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ashford Hospitality Trust and COPT Defense Properties”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ashford Hospitality Trust $1.28 billion 0.03 -$178.49 million ($3.17) -0.29 COPT Defense Properties $684.98 million 4.93 -$73.47 million ($1.08) -27.78

Dividends

COPT Defense Properties has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ashford Hospitality Trust. COPT Defense Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ashford Hospitality Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Ashford Hospitality Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 26.5%. COPT Defense Properties pays an annual dividend of $1.18 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Ashford Hospitality Trust pays out -7.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. COPT Defense Properties pays out -109.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

41.0% of Ashford Hospitality Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Ashford Hospitality Trust shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of COPT Defense Properties shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Ashford Hospitality Trust and COPT Defense Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ashford Hospitality Trust 0 1 0 0 2.00 COPT Defense Properties 0 3 5 0 2.63

Ashford Hospitality Trust currently has a consensus target price of $2.50, indicating a potential upside of 175.69%. COPT Defense Properties has a consensus target price of $30.00, indicating a potential upside of 0.00%. Given Ashford Hospitality Trust’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ashford Hospitality Trust is more favorable than COPT Defense Properties.

Volatility and Risk

Ashford Hospitality Trust has a beta of 2.35, meaning that its share price is 135% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, COPT Defense Properties has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ashford Hospitality Trust beats COPT Defense Properties on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ashford Hospitality Trust

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

About COPT Defense Properties

COPT Defense, an S&P MidCap 400 Company, is a self-managed REIT focused on owning, operating and developing properties in locations proximate to, or sometimes containing, key U.S. Government (USG) defense installations and missions (referred to as its Defense/IT Portfolio). The Company's tenants include the USG and their defense contractors, who are primarily engaged in priority national security activities, and who generally require mission-critical and high security property enhancements. As of December 31, 2023, the Company's Defense/IT Portfolio of 190 properties, including 24 owned through unconsolidated joint ventures, encompassed 21.7 million square feet and was 97.2% leased.

