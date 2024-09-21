Contrasting Concord Medical Services (NYSE:CCM) and SHL Telemedicine (NASDAQ:SHLT)

SHL Telemedicine (NASDAQ:SHLT – Get Free Report) and Concord Medical Services (NYSE:CCM – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for SHL Telemedicine and Concord Medical Services, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SHL Telemedicine 0 0 1 0 3.00 Concord Medical Services 0 0 0 0 N/A

SHL Telemedicine presently has a consensus target price of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 197.30%. Given SHL Telemedicine’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe SHL Telemedicine is more favorable than Concord Medical Services.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SHL Telemedicine N/A N/A N/A Concord Medical Services N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SHL Telemedicine and Concord Medical Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares SHL Telemedicine and Concord Medical Services”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SHL Telemedicine $57.08 million 0.95 -$7.06 million N/A N/A Concord Medical Services $537.40 million 0.05 -$41.93 million N/A N/A

SHL Telemedicine has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Concord Medical Services.

Risk and Volatility

SHL Telemedicine has a beta of -0.54, suggesting that its share price is 154% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Concord Medical Services has a beta of -0.25, suggesting that its share price is 125% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

20.1% of SHL Telemedicine shares are held by institutional investors. 46.5% of Concord Medical Services shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

SHL Telemedicine beats Concord Medical Services on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SHL Telemedicine

SHL Telemedicine Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets personal telemedicine solutions in Israel, Europe, and internationally. It offers smartheart, a personal mobile 12 lead ECG device that enables the detection of heart attacks; CardioSen'C, a personal cellular-digital 12-lead ECG transmitter device; and Cardio'B, a portable device to transmit a 12-lead ECG. The company also provides central communication module, a telecommunication device that transmits medical data to its telemedicine centers from various medical monitoring devices, including blood pressure, weighing, oxygen saturation level (TelePulse Oximeter), breath exhalation (TeleBreather), and sugar measuring devices; and TelePress, a remote blood pressure monitoring device for personal use. It offers its telemedicine services and devices to subscribers using electronic and telecommunication technologies. The company serves physicians, hospitals, health insurance funds, and patients. It has a collaboration agreement with Mayo Clinic to evaluate the incidence of emergency department visits, re-hospitalizations, and major adverse cardiovascular events over a period of 90 days after first hospitalization for a heart attack for patients using SmartHeart FDA approved 12 lead ECG; and the Hebrew University of Jerusalem and the Hadassah Medical Center. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

About Concord Medical Services

Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a network of radiotherapy and diagnostic imaging centers in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Network and Hospital. The company's services include linear accelerators and external beam radiotherapy, proton therapy system, gamma knife radiosurgery, and diagnostic imaging services. Its other treatments and diagnostic services comprise positron emission tomography-computed tomography and magnetic resonance imaging scanners. In addition, the company provides clinical support services, such as developing treatment protocols for doctors, and organizing joint diagnosis between doctors in its network and clinical research, as well as helps to recruit and determine the compensation of doctors and other medical personnel. Further, it offers radiotherapy and diagnostic equipment leasing, management services, and premium cancer and proton treatment services to hospitals, as well as teleconsultation and medical information technology services; and sells medical equipment. Additionally, the company operates specialty cancer hospitals, which offers radiation, imaging, test laboratory, inpatient, and nursing services. Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

