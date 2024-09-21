Conduit Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CDT) Director Sells $251,300.00 in Stock

Conduit Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CDT – Get Free Report) Director Andrew Regan sold 1,005,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.25, for a total transaction of $251,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,936,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,984,029.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Andrew Regan also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, July 17th, Andrew Regan sold 1,514,100 shares of Conduit Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.26, for a total value of $393,666.00.
- On Friday, July 12th, Andrew Regan sold 1,389,820 shares of Conduit Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.25, for a total value of $347,455.00.
- On Wednesday, July 10th, Andrew Regan sold 150,000 shares of Conduit Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.33, for a total value of $49,500.00.
- On Monday, July 8th, Andrew Regan sold 35,923 shares of Conduit Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.51, for a total value of $18,320.73.
- On Wednesday, July 3rd, Andrew Regan sold 1,000 shares of Conduit Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.64, for a total transaction of $640.00.
Conduit Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 4.0 %
CDT stock opened at $0.14 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.77. Conduit Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.11 and a fifty-two week high of $22.00.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Conduit Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th.
About Conduit Pharmaceuticals
Conduit Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops pharmaceutical products that provides unmet medical needs in the areas of autoimmune diseases and idiopathic male infertility. Its pipeline includes AZD1656, which has completed Phase I trials for the treatment of type 2 diabetes, renal transplant, Hashimoto's thyroiditis and Grave's disease, uveitis, and preterm labor; and AZD5904, which has completed Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of idiopathic male infertility.
