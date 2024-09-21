Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Citizens Community Bancorp Stock Performance

CZWI opened at $13.91 on Thursday. Citizens Community Bancorp has a 12-month low of $8.47 and a 12-month high of $13.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.75 million, a PE ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.95.

Get Citizens Community Bancorp alerts:

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $13.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.80 million. Citizens Community Bancorp had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 8.37%. On average, analysts anticipate that Citizens Community Bancorp will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Citizens Community Bancorp

About Citizens Community Bancorp

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in Citizens Community Bancorp by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 51,324 shares of the bank’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Citizens Community Bancorp by 309.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 610,734 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,420,000 after purchasing an additional 461,594 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Citizens Community Bancorp by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 38,450 shares of the bank’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 10,445 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Citizens Community Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Gendell Jeffrey L boosted its position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 250,959 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,049,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.11% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various traditional community banking services to businesses, agricultural operators, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.