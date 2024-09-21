Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.
CZWI opened at $13.91 on Thursday. Citizens Community Bancorp has a 12-month low of $8.47 and a 12-month high of $13.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.75 million, a PE ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.95.
Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $13.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.80 million. Citizens Community Bancorp had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 8.37%. On average, analysts anticipate that Citizens Community Bancorp will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.
Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various traditional community banking services to businesses, agricultural operators, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.
