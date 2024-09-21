Cibus (NASDAQ:CBUS) PT Lowered to $20.00

Cibus (NASDAQ:CBUS – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 400.00% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Cibus to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on Cibus in a report on Monday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of Cibus stock opened at $4.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.61. The company has a market cap of $86.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.84. Cibus has a one year low of $3.58 and a one year high of $23.18.

Cibus (NASDAQ:CBUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $0.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.44 million. Cibus had a negative return on equity of 29.05% and a negative net margin of 9,856.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.05) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Cibus will post -3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Cibus by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 20,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Cibus in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Cibus in the second quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Old West Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Cibus by 3.6% during the second quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 53,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Cibus during the second quarter worth $529,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.81% of the company’s stock.

Cibus, Inc, a agricultural biotechnology company, develops and licenses plant traits to seed companies for royalties. The company primarily focus on trait productivity in two areas, including productivity traits that enable farmers to have higher yields and reduce the use of the crop protection chemicals and fertilizers; and sustainable ingredients that enable corporations to replace ingredients that are fossil fuel based or whose production results in increased greenhouse gases.

