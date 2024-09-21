Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) PT Raised to $122.00

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Raymond James from $121.00 to $122.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 22.21% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CWST. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.20.

Get Casella Waste Systems alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CWST stock opened at $99.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 319.23, a P/E/G ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.99. Casella Waste Systems has a 12 month low of $72.97 and a 12 month high of $109.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $377.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.87 million. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 3.83% and a net margin of 1.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Casella Waste Systems

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Casella Waste Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $267,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $25,106,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $771,000. 99.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Casella Waste Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casella Waste Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.