Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $40.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Capricor Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of CAPR stock opened at $5.05 on Tuesday. Capricor Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.68 and a 12-month high of $7.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 3.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.18.
Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 million. Capricor Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 220.27% and a negative net margin of 102.93%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Capricor Therapeutics will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Capricor Therapeutics
Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.
