Capital One Financial Comments on Range Resources Co.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:RRC)

Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial cut their FY2024 earnings estimates for Range Resources in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 17th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now forecasts that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings of $1.98 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.25. The consensus estimate for Range Resources’ current full-year earnings is $2.07 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Range Resources’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on RRC. Scotiabank raised shares of Range Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Piper Sandler downgraded Range Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $43.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Range Resources from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Range Resources in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.10.

Shares of RRC opened at $30.61 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 1.80. Range Resources has a 12-month low of $27.29 and a 12-month high of $39.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $641.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.24 million. Range Resources had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 17.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 16.24%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RRC. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Range Resources by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,709 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the second quarter worth $67,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Range Resources during the second quarter worth $67,000. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Range Resources by 17.9% during the first quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 2,141 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in Range Resources in the second quarter valued at $107,000. 98.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, and condensate company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located in the Appalachian region. It sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

