Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) PT Raised to C$61.00

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN – Free Report) had its target price lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$57.00 to C$61.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on CAR.UN. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$60.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Cormark boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$56.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$59.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$54.00 to C$54.25 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$57.81.

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT Stock Up 1.6 %

About Canadian Apartment Properties REIT

CAR.UN stock opened at C$55.72 on Wednesday. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT has a 52 week low of C$40.52 and a 52 week high of C$56.71. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -174.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$50.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$47.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.05.

CAPREIT is Canada’s largest publicly traded provider of quality rental housing. As at December 31, 2023, CAPREIT owns approximately 64,300 residential apartment suites, townhomes and manufactured home community sites that are well-located across Canada and the Netherlands, with approximately $16.5 billion of investment properties in Canada and Europe.

