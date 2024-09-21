CACI International (NYSE:CACI) Price Target Raised to $555.00

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Bank of America from $535.00 to $555.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

CACI has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of CACI International from $383.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of CACI International from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Raymond James downgraded shares of CACI International from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of CACI International from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on CACI International from $435.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $465.00.

CACI International stock opened at $491.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $464.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $424.69. CACI International has a twelve month low of $302.21 and a twelve month high of $498.00. The company has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a PE ratio of 28.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The information technology services provider reported $6.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.93 by $0.68. CACI International had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 5.48%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.30 EPS. CACI International’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that CACI International will post 23.07 EPS for the current year.

In other CACI International news, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.00, for a total transaction of $141,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,783,610. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other CACI International news, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.00, for a total transaction of $141,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,783,610. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John S. Mengucci sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.18, for a total transaction of $4,631,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 91,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,319,830.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,270 shares of company stock worth $10,165,972 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of CACI International by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 14,123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,574,000 after buying an additional 4,283 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CACI International by 39.9% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 8,276 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,359 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of CACI International by 418.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,522 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 3,649 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CACI International during the first quarter valued at $1,092,000. Finally, Running Oak Capital LLC raised its position in shares of CACI International by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC now owns 30,101 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $11,403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,883 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates through two segments: Domestic Operations and International Operations.

