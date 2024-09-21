Brokers Set Expectations for Entergy Co.’s Q2 2026 Earnings (NYSE:ETR)

Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research reduced their Q2 2026 earnings per share estimates for Entergy in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 17th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the utilities provider will earn $1.92 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.93. The consensus estimate for Entergy’s current full-year earnings is $7.22 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Entergy’s FY2026 earnings at $8.31 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ETR. Argus raised shares of Entergy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Barclays upgraded Entergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $115.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp upped their price target on Entergy from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Entergy from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $109.50 price target (down from $117.00) on shares of Entergy in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.35.

Shares of ETR opened at $129.28 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.81. Entergy has a twelve month low of $87.10 and a twelve month high of $129.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.73.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.16. Entergy had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.34%.

In other news, CEO Andrew S. Marsh sold 19,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total transaction of $2,310,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,140,475.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Andrew S. Marsh sold 19,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total transaction of $2,310,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,140,475.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Peter S. Norgeot, Jr. sold 11,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.16, for a total value of $1,321,115.52. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,888 shares in the company, valued at $4,363,182.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,888 shares of company stock valued at $5,110,766 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Entergy during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entergy during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 2,172.7% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank lifted its holdings in Entergy by 93.7% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Entergy during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

