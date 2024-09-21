Brokers Set Expectations for Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:CORT)

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Free Report) – Zacks Research upped their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Monday, September 16th. Zacks Research analyst K. Das now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.26. The consensus estimate for Corcept Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is $1.10 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Corcept Therapeutics’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.38 EPS and Q2 2026 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

CORT has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $38.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.75.

Corcept Therapeutics Trading Up 3.3 %

NASDAQ CORT opened at $42.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.86 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.99. Corcept Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $20.84 and a 1 year high of $43.74.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $163.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.14 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 23.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corcept Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,565,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $240,962,000 after acquiring an additional 28,250 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,768,245 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $122,393,000 after buying an additional 44,762 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 4.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,676,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,952,000 after buying an additional 108,658 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $50,081,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 900,444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,246,000 after buying an additional 39,111 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider William Guyer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $353,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $213,176.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider William Guyer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $353,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $213,176.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.81, for a total transaction of $72,182.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,451 shares of company stock valued at $1,090,844. Insiders own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

About Corcept Therapeutics

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe endocrinologic, oncologic, metabolic, and neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym tablets medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous cushing's syndrome; and who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

