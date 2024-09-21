Brokerages Set Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM) PT at C$9.29

Shares of Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$9.29.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$10.50 to C$8.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th.

Doman Building Materials Group Stock Performance

Shares of DBM stock opened at C$7.72 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$7.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.33, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 3.78. Doman Building Materials Group has a 1 year low of C$6.32 and a 1 year high of C$8.64. The firm has a market cap of C$673.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.52.

Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.22 by C($0.02). Doman Building Materials Group had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 2.56%. The firm had revenue of C$689.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$742.90 million. Analysts predict that Doman Building Materials Group will post 0.8002232 earnings per share for the current year.

Doman Building Materials Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Doman Building Materials Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.78%.

Doman Building Materials Group Company Profile

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of building materials and home renovation products in the United States and Canada. The company offers treated wood; siding and trim; decking and aluminum railing; engineered wood products; roofing products; insulation and wrap products; and lumber and plywood products.

