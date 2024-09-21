Brokerages Set CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE) PT at C$30.60

CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CAE) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$30.60.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CAE. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded CAE from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Desjardins reduced their price target on shares of CAE from C$29.00 to C$28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of CAE from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of CAE from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price target on CAE from C$31.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th.

Get CAE alerts:

View Our Latest Report on CAE

CAE Stock Down 0.9 %

CAE stock opened at C$24.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.62, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.24. CAE has a twelve month low of C$22.28 and a twelve month high of C$32.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$24.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$25.72.

CAE (TSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CAE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C$0.01. CAE had a negative net margin of 7.39% and a negative return on equity of 7.43%. The firm had revenue of C$1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.05 billion. Research analysts expect that CAE will post 1.1795998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CAE

(Get Free Report

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.