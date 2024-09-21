Brokerages Set CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE) PT at C$30.60

CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CAE) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$30.60.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on CAE. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded CAE from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Desjardins reduced their price target on shares of CAE from C$29.00 to C$28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of CAE from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of CAE from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price target on CAE from C$31.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th.
CAE Stock Down 0.9 %
CAE (TSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CAE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C$0.01. CAE had a negative net margin of 7.39% and a negative return on equity of 7.43%. The firm had revenue of C$1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.05 billion. Research analysts expect that CAE will post 1.1795998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About CAE
CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than CAE
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Analysts Predict 85% Upside for Wave Life Sciences After Rate Cut
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- FedEx Stock Dips: Another Reason to Fear Recession Is Near
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- The Half-Penny Revolution: Will SEC’s Reform Benefit Investors?
Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.