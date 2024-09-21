Briscoe Group Limited Declares Interim Dividend of $0.12 (ASX:BGP)

Briscoe Group Limited (ASX:BGP – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, September 19th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.115 per share on Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd.
Briscoe Group Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.28, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.15.
About Briscoe Group
