Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BAER) CFO Sells $23,693.52 in Stock

Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BAER – Get Free Report) CFO Eric L. Gerratt sold 8,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.69, for a total value of $23,693.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 469,463 shares in the company, valued at $1,262,855.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Bridger Aerospace Group Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of Bridger Aerospace Group stock opened at $2.53 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.89. Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.71 and a twelve month high of $9.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.95 million, a P/E ratio of -1.45 and a beta of -0.16.

Get Bridger Aerospace Group alerts:

Bridger Aerospace Group (NASDAQ:BAER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $13.01 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BAER. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bridger Aerospace Group in the first quarter worth $976,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Bridger Aerospace Group during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Bridger Aerospace Group during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. 48.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BAER. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Bridger Aerospace Group in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.50 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price target on shares of Bridger Aerospace Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Bridger Aerospace Group

Bridger Aerospace Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc provides aerial wildfire management, relief and suppression, and firefighting services to federal and state government agencies in the United States. It offers fire suppression services, such as direct fire suppression aerial firefighting support services for ground crew to drop large amounts of water quickly and directly on wildfires.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bridger Aerospace Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridger Aerospace Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.