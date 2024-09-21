Braden Michael Leonard Purchases 55,300 Shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPHM) Stock

Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPHM – Get Free Report) major shareholder Braden Michael Leonard purchased 55,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.36 per share, for a total transaction of $75,208.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,358,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,567,210.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Braden Michael Leonard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 13th, Braden Michael Leonard acquired 171,339 shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.39 per share, with a total value of $238,161.21.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RPHM opened at $1.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.13 million, a PE ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 0.19. Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.98 and a 52-week high of $9.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reneo Pharmaceuticals

Reneo Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RPHM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01. Equities analysts forecast that Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RPHM. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Reneo Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $846,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Reneo Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 2,915,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,402,000 after purchasing an additional 178,806 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Reneo Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Pale Fire Capital SE grew its holdings in Reneo Pharmaceuticals by 102.7% during the 4th quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE now owns 30,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 15,249 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

About Reneo Pharmaceuticals

Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare genetic mitochondrial diseases. The company's lead product candidate is REN001, a potent and selective agonist of the peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta that is in clinical development for genetic mitochondrial diseases comprising primary mitochondrial myopathies and long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.

