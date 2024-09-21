Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) Price Target Increased to $72.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Bank of America from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Boyd Gaming from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Boyd Gaming from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Raymond James assumed coverage on Boyd Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Macquarie decreased their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Boyd Gaming from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $89.31.

Boyd Gaming Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Boyd Gaming stock opened at $64.03 on Tuesday. Boyd Gaming has a 1 year low of $49.34 and a 1 year high of $68.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.46.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $967.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $909.49 million. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 34.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Boyd Gaming will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

Boyd Gaming Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 15th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Boyd Gaming’s payout ratio is 12.21%.

Insider Activity at Boyd Gaming

In other Boyd Gaming news, Director Christine J. Spadafor sold 1,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.36, for a total value of $74,967.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,096 shares in the company, valued at $66,154.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Boyd Gaming news, Director Christine J. Spadafor sold 1,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.36, for a total value of $74,967.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,096 shares in the company, valued at $66,154.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Marianne Boyd Johnson sold 73,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.23, for a total transaction of $4,404,619.90. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,423,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,737,284.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boyd Gaming

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 57.4% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 8,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. The company operates through Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, Midwest & South, and Online segments.

Further Reading

