BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Receives $108.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $109.10.

BOKF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson boosted their target price on BOK Financial from $97.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Hovde Group upped their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $106.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $94.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th.

BOK Financial Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ BOKF opened at $105.83 on Friday. BOK Financial has a 12-month low of $62.42 and a 12-month high of $108.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 1.18.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.65. BOK Financial had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The business had revenue of $871.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that BOK Financial will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BOK Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.07%.

Institutional Trading of BOK Financial

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in BOK Financial in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of BOK Financial by 361.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 471 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in BOK Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in BOK Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in BOK Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.44% of the company’s stock.

BOK Financial Company Profile

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

