Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. They set an outperform rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Black Diamond Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ BDTX opened at $4.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.35. Black Diamond Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.62 and a 52-week high of $7.66.

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.03. On average, analysts predict that Black Diamond Therapeutics will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Black Diamond Therapeutics

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $82,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 245.0% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 38,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 27,616 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in Black Diamond Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, Pale Fire Capital SE acquired a new position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $144,000. 95.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Black Diamond Therapeutics Company Profile

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology medicine company, focuses on the discovery and development of MasterKey therapies for patients with genetically defined tumors. The company's lead product candidate is BDTX-1535, a brain-penetrant epidermal growth factor receptor MasterKey inhibitor, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of epidermal growth factor receptor mutant non-small cell lung cancer, as well as phase 1 clinical trial to treat glioblastoma.

