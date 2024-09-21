BioPharma Credit (BPCR) to Issue Dividend of $0.04 on October 29th

BioPharma Credit (LON:BPCR – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share on Tuesday, October 29th. This represents a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This is a boost from BioPharma Credit’s previous dividend of $0.02. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

BioPharma Credit Stock Performance

Shares of BioPharma Credit stock opened at GBX 0.91 ($0.01) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.91 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.88. BioPharma Credit has a 52-week low of GBX 0.81 ($0.01) and a 52-week high of GBX 0.94 ($0.01). The stock has a market cap of £10.87 million, a PE ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.22.

About BioPharma Credit

BioPharma Credit PLC, an investment trust, primarily invests in interest-bearing debt assets. Its debt assets are secured by royalties or other cash flows derived from the sales of approved life sciences products. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

