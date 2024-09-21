BioPharma Credit (BPCR) to Issue Dividend of $0.04 on October 29th

BioPharma Credit (LON:BPCR – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share on Tuesday, October 29th. This represents a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This is a boost from BioPharma Credit’s previous dividend of $0.02. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
BioPharma Credit Stock Performance
Shares of BioPharma Credit stock opened at GBX 0.91 ($0.01) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.91 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.88. BioPharma Credit has a 52-week low of GBX 0.81 ($0.01) and a 52-week high of GBX 0.94 ($0.01). The stock has a market cap of £10.87 million, a PE ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.22.
About BioPharma Credit
