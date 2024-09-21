BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Upgraded to “Buy” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $150.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $96.00.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. HSBC upgraded BioNTech from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of BioNTech from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $113.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of BioNTech from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised BioNTech from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $124.54.

Get BioNTech alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on BNTX

BioNTech Stock Performance

BioNTech stock opened at $112.28 on Tuesday. BioNTech has a fifty-two week low of $76.53 and a fifty-two week high of $131.49. The stock has a market cap of $26.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 227.96 and a beta of 0.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.40 and a current ratio of 7.54.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($3.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.02) by ($1.34). The firm had revenue of $128.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.98 million. BioNTech had a negative return on equity of 2.54% and a negative net margin of 18.69%. BioNTech’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.86) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that BioNTech will post -2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioNTech

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Candriam S.C.A. increased its holdings in BioNTech by 261.2% in the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 578,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,526,000 after acquiring an additional 418,695 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the fourth quarter worth $1,562,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of BioNTech by 420.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,020,000 after purchasing an additional 23,119 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BioNTech by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 182,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,301,000 after buying an additional 26,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harding Loevner LP bought a new position in BioNTech in the 4th quarter worth $410,984,000. Institutional investors own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

About BioNTech

(Get Free Report)

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 to treat triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.