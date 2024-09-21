BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) CFO Troy Wichterman Sells 828 Shares

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Free Report) CFO Troy Wichterman sold 828 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total value of $17,007.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 125,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,570,396.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Troy Wichterman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BioLife Solutions alerts:

On Monday, September 16th, Troy Wichterman sold 611 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total value of $15,348.32.

On Wednesday, August 21st, Troy Wichterman sold 142 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.61, for a total value of $3,636.62.

BioLife Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of BLFS stock opened at $25.77 on Friday. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.92 and a 12 month high of $26.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -18.15 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BioLife Solutions ( NASDAQ:BLFS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $28.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.80 million. BioLife Solutions had a negative net margin of 59.88% and a negative return on equity of 10.75%. Equities research analysts expect that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BLFS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Northland Securities increased their target price on BioLife Solutions from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on BioLife Solutions from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BioLife Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BLFS

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meros Investment Management LP increased its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 399,803 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,568,000 after purchasing an additional 6,586 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 5.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,825 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in BioLife Solutions during the second quarter worth $1,041,000. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in BioLife Solutions by 6.0% during the second quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,579,138 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,841,000 after acquiring an additional 88,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the second quarter valued at $229,000. 93.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy (CGT) industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BioLife Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLife Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.