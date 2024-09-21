BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGCGet Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.31.

Several research firms recently commented on BIGC. Barclays cut their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on BigCommerce from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BigCommerce

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in BigCommerce in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BigCommerce in the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BigCommerce in the 2nd quarter valued at $121,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of BigCommerce in the 1st quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of BigCommerce during the 1st quarter worth about $144,000. 79.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BigCommerce stock opened at $6.05 on Friday. BigCommerce has a 52 week low of $5.35 and a 52 week high of $10.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.04, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a current ratio of 4.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $467.51 million, a PE ratio of -9.45 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.98.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGCGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 82.39% and a negative net margin of 12.68%. The company had revenue of $81.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that BigCommerce will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for enterprises, small businesses, and mid-markets in the United States, North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the AsiaPacific. The company provides a platform for launching and scaling an ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integration into third-party services.

