Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for Yellow Cake (LON:YCA)

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Yellow Cake (LON:YCA – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 722 ($9.54) price objective on the stock.

Yellow Cake Stock Performance

Yellow Cake stock opened at GBX 558 ($7.37) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 209.77 and a beta of 0.27. Yellow Cake has a 1 year low of GBX 480.20 ($6.34) and a 1 year high of GBX 749.50 ($9.90). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 523.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 590.11.

Yellow Cake Company Profile

Yellow Cake plc operates in the uranium sector. It is involved in the purchase and holding of uranium oxide concentrates, and exploitation of other uranium-related opportunities. Yellow Cake plc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Saint Helier, Jersey.

