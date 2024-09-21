Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for Yellow Cake (LON:YCA)

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Yellow Cake (LON:YCA – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 722 ($9.54) price objective on the stock.
Yellow Cake Stock Performance
Yellow Cake stock opened at GBX 558 ($7.37) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 209.77 and a beta of 0.27. Yellow Cake has a 1 year low of GBX 480.20 ($6.34) and a 1 year high of GBX 749.50 ($9.90). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 523.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 590.11.
Yellow Cake Company Profile
