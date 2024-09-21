Berenberg Bank Boosts Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP) Price Target to GBX 110

Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 103 ($1.36) to GBX 110 ($1.45) in a report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Primary Health Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 24th.

Primary Health Properties Price Performance

Primary Health Properties Announces Dividend

Primary Health Properties stock opened at GBX 100.90 ($1.33) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.98, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of £1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10,090.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 96.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 94.12. Primary Health Properties has a 1 year low of GBX 84.20 ($1.11) and a 1 year high of GBX 109 ($1.44).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 4th were paid a dividend of GBX 1.73 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.91%. Primary Health Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently -70,000.00%.

About Primary Health Properties

Primary Health Properties (PHP) is the leading investor in modern healthcare properties in the UK & Ireland. PHP is a UK based Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) with a clear objective to create progressive returns to shareholders through a combination of earnings growth and capital appreciation.

