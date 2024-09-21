Berenberg Bank Boosts Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP) Price Target to GBX 110

Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 103 ($1.36) to GBX 110 ($1.45) in a report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Primary Health Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 24th.
Primary Health Properties Price Performance
Primary Health Properties Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 4th were paid a dividend of GBX 1.73 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.91%. Primary Health Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently -70,000.00%.
About Primary Health Properties
Primary Health Properties (PHP) is the leading investor in modern healthcare properties in the UK & Ireland. PHP is a UK based Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) with a clear objective to create progressive returns to shareholders through a combination of earnings growth and capital appreciation.
