Benchmark Reaffirms Buy Rating for Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Benchmark in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $480.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock. Benchmark’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.90% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Saia from $540.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Saia from $479.00 to $481.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Saia from $500.00 to $480.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Saia from $550.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Saia from $416.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Saia currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $479.07.

Shares of NASDAQ SAIA opened at $436.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Saia has a 1-year low of $341.26 and a 1-year high of $628.34. The company has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.65, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $414.29 and a 200-day moving average of $462.60.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.00 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $823.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.60 million. Saia had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 12.26%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Saia will post 13.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SAIA. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Saia during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Saia by 161.5% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 68 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Saia during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Saia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Saia in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

