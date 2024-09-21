Begbies Traynor Group (LON:BEG) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Begbies Traynor Group (LON:BEG – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Begbies Traynor Group from GBX 175 ($2.31) to GBX 158 ($2.09) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th.

Shares of BEG opened at GBX 103.50 ($1.37) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £163.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10,350.00, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.37. Begbies Traynor Group has a 52 week low of GBX 95.28 ($1.26) and a 52 week high of GBX 131.50 ($1.74). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 101.56 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 104.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.79.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a GBX 2.70 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.72%. This is an increase from Begbies Traynor Group’s previous dividend of $1.30. Begbies Traynor Group’s dividend payout ratio is 40,000.00%.

Begbies Traynor Group plc provides various professional services to businesses, professional advisors, large corporations, and financial institutions in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Insolvency and Advisory Services; and Property Advisory and Transactional Services. It offers business rescue and recovery services, including company administration, creditors' voluntary liquidation, company dissolution and strike off, company voluntary arrangement, compulsory liquidation, the Law of Property Act or fixed charge receiverships, members' voluntary liquidation, partnership liquidation, and personal insolvency services, as well as closure options for insolvent companies.

