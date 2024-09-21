Balfour Beatty (LON:BBY) Hits New 52-Week High Following Insider Buying Activity

Balfour Beatty plc (LON:BBY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as GBX 439.80 ($5.81) and last traded at GBX 439.80 ($5.81), with a volume of 381073 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 429.60 ($5.68).

Specifically, insider Robert MacLeod acquired 17,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 422 ($5.57) per share, with a total value of £74,584.28 ($98,526.13).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 475 ($6.27) price target on shares of Balfour Beatty in a research report on Thursday, August 15th.

Balfour Beatty Trading Down 1.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.17, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 412.64 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 384.71. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,029.52, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.81.

Balfour Beatty Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of GBX 3.80 ($0.05) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. Balfour Beatty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,857.14%.

Balfour Beatty Company Profile

Balfour Beatty plc finances, designs, develops, builds, and maintains infrastructure in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Construction Services, Support Services, and Infrastructure Investments. The company constructs buildings, including commercial, healthcare, education, retail, and residential assets; and infrastructure assets comprising highways and railways, as well as other large-scale infrastructure assets, such as waste, water, and energy plants.

