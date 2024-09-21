Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Stock Rating Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.
Aviva Stock Down 0.9 %
Shares of Aviva stock opened at $13.29 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.51. Aviva has a 1-year low of $9.25 and a 1-year high of $13.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54.
Aviva Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.2854 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th.
Aviva Company Profile
Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Aviva
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Analysts Predict 85% Upside for Wave Life Sciences After Rate Cut
- Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing
- FedEx Stock Dips: Another Reason to Fear Recession Is Near
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- The Half-Penny Revolution: Will SEC’s Reform Benefit Investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Aviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.