Atlas Arteria Limited Declares Interim Dividend of $0.20 (ASX:ALX)

Atlas Arteria Limited (ASX:ALX – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Friday, September 20th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, October 6th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Sunday, October 6th. This represents a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd.

The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Atlas Arteria news, insider Kenneth Daley purchased 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$5.07 ($3.43) per share, for a total transaction of A$27,378.00 ($18,498.65). In related news, insider Debra (Debbie) Goodin purchased 10,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$4.86 ($3.28) per share, with a total value of A$49,941.36 ($33,744.16). Also, insider Kenneth Daley acquired 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$5.07 ($3.43) per share, with a total value of A$27,378.00 ($18,498.65). 27.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Atlas Arteria

Atlas Arteria Limited owns, develops, and operates toll roads. It holds a 31.14% of interest in the APRR and A79 and 31.17% interest in the ADELAC located in France; 100% interest in the Warnow Tunnel located in Rostock, Germany; 66.67% interest in the Chicago Skyway situated in Chicago and 100% interest in the Dulles Greenway located in Virginia, United States.

