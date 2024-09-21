Aron R. English Buys 102,484 Shares of Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) Stock

Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP – Get Free Report) major shareholder Aron R. English acquired 102,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.85 per share, with a total value of $599,531.40. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,456,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,522,437.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Culp Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE CULP opened at $6.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $80.93 million, a P/E ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 1.18. Culp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.25 and a twelve month high of $6.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.75.

Get Culp alerts:

Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 28th. The textile maker reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.05. Culp had a negative net margin of 7.88% and a negative return on equity of 19.51%. The firm had revenue of $49.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Culp

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Culp stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Culp, Inc. ( NYSE:CULP Free Report ) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 485,420 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,640 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 3.89% of Culp worth $2,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Culp in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

View Our Latest Report on Culp

About Culp

(Get Free Report)

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in the United States, North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Culp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Culp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.