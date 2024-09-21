Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$50.00.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ATZ. TD Securities increased their target price on Aritzia from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$53.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$43.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$41.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th.

TSE:ATZ opened at C$48.69 on Friday. Aritzia has a 52 week low of C$20.67 and a 52 week high of C$48.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.38, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$45.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$39.30. The firm has a market cap of C$4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.82.

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported C$0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$498.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$487.16 million. Aritzia had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 9.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aritzia will post 1.799772 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jennifer Wong sold 11,800 shares of Aritzia stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$47.75, for a total transaction of C$563,450.00. In related news, Senior Officer Karen Kwan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$47.70, for a total value of C$477,000.00. Also, Director Jennifer Wong sold 11,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$47.75, for a total value of C$563,450.00. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparel and accessories for women in the United States and Canada. The company offers t-shirts and tops, sweaters, shirts and blouses, bodysuits, sweatshirts, blazers, jacket and coats, and dresses; pants, denim, leggings and bike shorts, sweatpants, skirts, shorts, sweatshorts, and jumpsuits and rompers; accessories, such as socks, hats, bags, scarves, belts, and intimates; swimwear; and shoes.

