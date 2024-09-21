Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) Price Target Increased to $11.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Citigroup from $8.00 to $11.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 42.86% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Applied Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. William Blair upgraded shares of Applied Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Leerink Partners boosted their target price on shares of Applied Therapeutics from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

NASDAQ:APLT opened at $7.70 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.34. The firm has a market cap of $879.86 million, a PE ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 2.03. Applied Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.79 and a 1-year high of $9.39.

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Applied Therapeutics will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Applied Therapeutics news, CEO Shoshana Shendelman sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total transaction of $1,794,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,167,853 shares in the company, valued at $30,903,760.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 8.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AIGH Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 109.1% in the fourth quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,659,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,558,000 after purchasing an additional 865,689 shares during the period. Opaleye Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 1,092,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,660,000 after purchasing an additional 199,500 shares during the period. Vestal Point Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Applied Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $13,919,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Applied Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $920,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $3,414,000. 98.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a pipeline of novel product candidates against validated molecular targets in indications of high unmet medical need in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is AT-007 (also called govorestat) that has completed phase 3 for the treatment of galactosemia in healthy volunteers and adults, in pediatric clinical study for the treatment of galactosemia in kids, for treating enzyme sorbitol dehydrogenase, and for the treatment of phosphomannomutase enzyme-CDG.

