Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Coverage Initiated at Citigroup

Citigroup began coverage on shares of Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $29.00 price objective on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

AR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Antero Resources from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Antero Resources from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Antero Resources from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Roth Mkm started coverage on Antero Resources in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Antero Resources from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Antero Resources presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $33.13.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on AR

Antero Resources Price Performance

AR opened at $27.43 on Tuesday. Antero Resources has a 12-month low of $20.10 and a 12-month high of $36.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.15. The company has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.15 and a beta of 3.33.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $978.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.20 million. Antero Resources had a return on equity of 0.45% and a net margin of 1.88%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Antero Resources will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Antero Resources

In other news, insider Yvette K. Schultz sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total transaction of $1,262,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 248,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,268,682.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Antero Resources

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Antero Resources by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,340,434 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $75,761,000 after buying an additional 285,485 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Antero Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,154,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp grew its holdings in Antero Resources by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 150,045 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,351,000 after buying an additional 41,725 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in Antero Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $1,544,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Antero Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $1,022,000. 83.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Antero Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.