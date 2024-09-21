ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $94.00 price objective on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for ANI Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ANIP. StockNews.com lowered shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, September 7th. Truist Financial reissued a hold rating and issued a $60.00 price target (down previously from $80.00) on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $78.80.

Get ANI Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ANIP

ANI Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of ANIP opened at $59.66 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.29 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 3.97. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $48.20 and a 52 week high of $70.81.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.07. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The business had revenue of $138.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that ANI Pharmaceuticals will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at ANI Pharmaceuticals

In other news, SVP Chad Gassert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.44, for a total transaction of $1,268,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 193,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,258,257.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Chad Gassert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.44, for a total transaction of $1,268,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 193,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,258,257.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.38, for a total transaction of $697,180.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 671,620 shares in the company, valued at $42,567,275.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,007 shares of company stock valued at $2,911,790. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ANI Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ANIP. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,306,432 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,314,000 after acquiring an additional 17,460 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,125,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,032,000 after acquiring an additional 277,989 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 630,226 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,132,000 after acquiring an additional 21,053 shares during the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 434,617 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,965,000 after acquiring an additional 7,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 1,005.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 230,079 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,651,000 after acquiring an additional 209,272 shares during the last quarter. 76.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.