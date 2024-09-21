Andrew Gorman Sells 8,736 Shares of Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) Stock

Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Get Free Report) General Counsel Andrew Gorman sold 8,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.10, for a total transaction of $647,337.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 10,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $751,374. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSE:BRC opened at $74.78 on Friday. Brady Co. has a twelve month low of $51.35 and a twelve month high of $76.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.76.

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $343.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.74 million. Brady had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 19.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Brady Co. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This is an increase from Brady’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Brady’s dividend payout ratio is 24.49%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BRC. Aristides Capital LLC grew its position in Brady by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 4,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel acquired a new stake in shares of Brady during the second quarter valued at about $2,104,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Brady by 36.1% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Brady by 2.6% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in Brady by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 98,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,509,000 after buying an additional 6,772 shares during the last quarter. 76.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brady from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 15th.

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The company offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.

